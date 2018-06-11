Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj and Future Announce NICKIHNDRXX Tour

1 reads
Leave a comment
Future and Nicki Minaj NickiHndrxx tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Nicki Minaj and Future are going on tour together!

Early Monday, Nicki Minaj and Future announced their joint NICKIHNDRXX Tour, which will kick off in September, running through the end of November, across North America before heading to Europe in 2019.

Unfortunately, Indy is not one of the stops on the tour but they are making some stops that are close to Indy. Check out the USA dates below.

07-07 Quebec City, Quebec – Impérial Bell

08-17 Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park

09-01-02 Philadelphia, PA – Made in America Festival

09-21 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

09-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

09-26 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09-28 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-29 Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena

10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

10-02 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

10-04 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10-05 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

10-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10-11 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10-14 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-19 Miami, FL – American Airlines Center

10-20 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena

10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival

10-23 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

10-28 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 10-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11-02 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11-04 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

11-06 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

11-09 Portland, OR – Moda Center

11-10 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

11-16 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

11-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

11-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

11-24 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand

Nicki Minaj and Future Announce NICKIHNDRXX Tour was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Nicki Minaj and Future Announce NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close