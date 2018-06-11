Nicki Minaj and Future are going on tour together!

Early Monday, Nicki Minaj and Future announced their joint NICKIHNDRXX Tour, which will kick off in September, running through the end of November, across North America before heading to Europe in 2019.

Unfortunately, Indy is not one of the stops on the tour but they are making some stops that are close to Indy. Check out the USA dates below.

07-07 Quebec City, Quebec – Impérial Bell

08-17 Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park

09-01-02 Philadelphia, PA – Made in America Festival

09-21 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

09-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

09-26 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09-28 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-29 Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena

10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

10-02 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

10-04 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10-05 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

10-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10-11 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10-14 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-19 Miami, FL – American Airlines Center

10-20 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena

10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival

10-23 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

10-28 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 10-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11-02 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11-04 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

11-06 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

11-09 Portland, OR – Moda Center

11-10 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

11-16 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

11-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

11-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

11-24 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand

Nicki Minaj and Future Announce NICKIHNDRXX Tour was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3: