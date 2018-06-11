Feature Story
Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On The Shade Room Because Of Their Negative Comments Section

Birthday Celebration For Pierre Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Cardi B should be celebrating another top 10 song on the Billboard charts, but the pregnant rap star can’t seem to stop focusing on the negative comments on social media. Cardi, posted an update on Instagram, calling out The Shade Room for their negativity and made it clear she doesn’t want to be featured on the popular page anymore.

Fans were quick to point out that TheShadeRoom and social media for that matter was pivotal in her rise to fame and when she was an upcoming artist, would have wanted to be featured.

“People on those comments are disgusting and toxic .We don’t need that energy in our life,” she wrote.

It seems Cardi, who’s rightfully relaxing and enjoying her pregnancy outside the limelight, has been paying more attention to the comments section on her social media, feeding into commenters.

Many of Cardi’s celeb friends, like Kehlani, Erica Mena, Stefflon Don took to her post to express their support. With the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, and countless other personalities, it’s become more imperative to focus on positive energy and mental health.

Cardi is onto something here, but she may want to spend less time focusing on the negative comments and bask in the positive things fans have to say about her. All of which means, less social media and more mommy time.

Photos
