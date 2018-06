In this edition of the GED section, D.L. Hughley says don’t let the pardon of Alice Johnson distract you from the policies being put in place to keep people of color behind bars.

Hughley: Trump Is The Master Of The Sleight Of Hand was originally published on blackamericaweb.com