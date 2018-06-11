National
Dinesh D’Souza Repaying Trump For Pardon By Making Propaganda Film For The President

After receiving his pardon, D’Souza took to social media and Fox News to renew his personal hatred for President Obama.

One person President Donald Trump recently pardoned is apparently showing his appreciation by making a propaganda film to honor the president.

Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014, announced on Monday that he will release a documentary film that makes comparisons between the Democratic resistance to Trump and how 19th century Democrats rejected President Abraham Lincoln’s re-election during the Civil War, The Hill reported.

“Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump—and we—come together and save America for the second time?” the filmmaker tweeted.

D’Souza was sentenced to five years probation and eight months in a halfway house near his home. Trump granted him a pardon on May 31 in what appeared clearly to be a political move against one of the president’s favorite targets—President Barack Obama.

After receiving the pardon, D’Souza took to social media and Fox News to renew his personal hatred for Obama. The conservative writer infamously posted a tweet in 2015 that showed a picture of Obama in the Oval Office with the comment, “You can take the boy out of the ghetto…watch this vulgar man show his stuff, while America cowers in embarrassment.”

D’Souza accused former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara of indicting him only to “endear him to the Obama team.”

“The president (Trump) said, ‘Dinesh, you’ve been a great voice for freedom.’ And he said that, ‘I got to tell you, man-to-man, you’ve been screwed,’” D’Souza recalled in a Fox News interview.

A native of Mumbai, India, D’Souza, 57, came to the United States to attend Dartmouth College, where he graduated in 1983. While at the Ivy League school, he endeared himself to racist conservatives as editor-in-chief of the Dartmouth Review, where he published bigoted pieces, including an inflammatory anti-affirmative action article under the title, “Dis Sho Ain’t No Jive, Bro.”

His film, titled Death of a Nation, will be released in 1,000 theaters on Aug. 3.

Dinesh D’Souza Repaying Trump For Pardon By Making Propaganda Film For The President was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
