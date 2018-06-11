National
Home > National

Keisha Lance Bottoms Shares Inspiring Photo Of Political ‘Black Girl Magic’

“It is a blessing to be surrounded by such a powerful Sister Circle,” Bottoms tweeted.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors may have ended Monday, but the political power of Black women was showing absolutely no signs of letting up.

As proof, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted one of the most iconic images to come out of the conference, which was held in Boston. The photo tweeted from Bottoms’ Twitter account showed her surrounded by, from left, Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson; New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Tacoma, Washington, Mayor Victoria Woodards; and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

“It is a blessing to be surrounded by such a powerful Sister Circle,” Bottoms tweeted Sunday, while seemingly using an off-hand reference to TV One’s daily morning show of the same name. “I am proud that cities across the country are in the hands of these great women. Black girl magic is real!”

She wasn’t lying about that last part.

As midterm primaries wind down and campaigns move closer to Election Day in November, there were more than 600 Black women seeking public office this year, according to the Black Women In Politics online database.

That number included Stacey Abrams, who just won her primary contest late last month to advance to the general election for a very realistic chance of becoming Georgia’s first Black female governor.

Black women have been riding political momentum across the country recently, including happily accepting responsibility for preventing an accused child molester who was endorsed by the president from winning a U.S. senate seat in Alabama.

Still, Black female candidates, who are overwhelmingly Democrats, have been all but snubbed by their political party. For example, just one out of the 43 Black women running for U.S. House seats has been endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In spite of that, Black women have still won historic primaries this year, such as Deidre DeJear, who become the first Black woman to win a major party nomination for statewide office in her quest to be secretary of state in Iowa.

Black women represent about 7 percent of the U.S. population but hold fewer than 1 percent of statewide elected offices, 3.5 percent of state legislative seats and 2 percent of mayoral offices in cities with more than 30,000 residents, according to Higher Heights for America. But if that “Black girl magic” that Bottoms tweeted about has any say, all of that will change in November.

SEE ALSO:

Look At All This #BlackGirlMagic At The Power Rising Summit

Here’s How Black Women Helped Stacey Abrams Win In Georgia

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Keisha Lance Bottoms Shares Inspiring Photo Of Political ‘Black Girl Magic’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close