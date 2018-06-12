Features
Home > Features

Ball Isn’t Life: Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships

2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Kevin Durant Says He Can See Himself Retiring from Basketball at 35

Even though he won his second Finals MVP last week, Warriors star Kevin Durant told ESPN on Monday that he could see himself retiring from the game of basketball at age 35, about five years from now.

“This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it,” said Durant. “No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don’t. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that’s just a number in my mind.”

“I heard him say that, but I’ll believe it when it happens,” says Rich Kleiman, his business partner.

Durant currently has 20,913 career points and is on pace to challenge Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time regular season scoring record of 38,387. However, Durant claims that the record is not on his mind.

 

Ball Isn’t Life: Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Ball Isn’t Life: Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close