Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 To Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’

Well, that's a lot to live up to...

FX Premiere Of 'Atlanta'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hopes are already sky high for the next season of Atlanta, even though news just broke recently that the fan favorite was renewed. It seems impossible for something with this much hype to garner even more anticipation, but Donald Glover managed to make that happen with some recent statements on what season 3 has in store.

The creator and star of the series spoke about his creative process during an Emmys For Your Consideration screening. According to reports from Indiewire, Glover commented on the behind-the-scenes creativity of the series during a panel saying, “I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records…I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.” Gambino continued on to say, “We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.”

So there you have it–even today, Graduation remains many fans’ favorite Kanye album, and it’s most definitely the project that garnered the most positive reception and mainstream radio play. With season 2 of Atlanta being a lot darker than its predecessor, we now know they’ll be making more of a crowd-pleaser with season 3.

Atlanta just recently wrapped up its previous season in May, and there is still no word on when fans can expect it return to the small screen–but there has been confirmation that it will come back faster than we got the second season. Good news all around.

Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 To Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

