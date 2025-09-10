Listen Live
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was tragically shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The incident occurred while Kirk was addressing attendees as part of the “American Comeback Tour.”

A single gunshot struck him in the neck, leading to his death, as confirmed by former President Donald Trump on social media.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO HERE

The shooting caused chaos on campus, with students and attendees fleeing the scene.

Trump ally and conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk shot at university event in Utah
Source: Anadolu / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel said the following at around 6:45 pm Wednesday.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” said Patel.

Then he later said the subject was released.

The event, which had sparked controversy and protests on campus, was intended to promote free speech and dialogue.

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the act of violence.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials emphasized the need to reject political violence in all forms.

Kirk, 31, was a prominent figure in conservative circles, known for his outspoken views and dedication to engaging young Americans in political discourse.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with law enforcement and the FBI actively involved.

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Show Named 2025 St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year !

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

JANELLE MONAE WINNING WEEKEND CINCINNATI
Contests

Win Tickets to See Janelle Monae!

Entertainment

Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close