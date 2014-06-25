CLOSE
Jazmine Sullivan On How She Bounced Back From The Lowest Point In Her Life [VIDEO]

Jazmine Sullivan is back like she never left with new single “Dumb” featuring Meek Mill. But not only is the “I Need U Bad” singer working on her third studio album “Reality Show,” she’s giving us an inside look at her life through a new webisode series.

In the first episode titled “Culture,” Jazmine discusses how growing up in North Philadelphia shaped who she is as a woman and how it translates in her music. Watch episode 2 below to learn how she emerged from a very low and dark point in her life.

