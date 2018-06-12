CLOSE
Drunk? Uber Might Drive Right Past You Due To Technology That Detects Drunk Riders

This is devastating...that is, if you're always wasted.

Drunk Men Standing At Amusement Park During Night

Source: Benjamin Egerland / EyeEm / Getty

If you’re a sloppy drunk, Uber is about to spot you a mile away, literally.

The car service company has just applied for a patent that would use artificial intelligence to determine how wasted a potential passenger is. The system would use algorithms to weigh a number of factors such as typos, how precisely a user punches on links and buttons, walking speed, and how long it takes to request a ride. The time of day and where the ride is requested could also be considered.

So in other words, hard partiers could be completely screwed in the future.

 

If Uber drivers aren’t willing to pick up the incoherent and intoxicated, they could skirt skirt right past your ass…

 

With zero cares given.

 

This new approach to weeding out riders does have its critics of course.

For one, Uber drivers could use this new technology to prey on vulnerable drivers. According to CNN, in the past four years alone, more than 100 Uber drivers in the US have been accused of sexual assault or abusing passengers.

Another side to the drunk rider detector is inebriated riders could endanger their lives further trying to get home by themselves.

But on the other hand, I do understand drivers wanting to keep their interior clean and vomit-free.

 

This new patent could also change how Uber operates in general. Drivers could earn more money if they decide to take drunk passengers.

 

Drunk riders in certain states could also only be paired up with experienced drivers or they might not be able to do shared rides.

 

The patents application was submitted by current or former members of Uber’s Trust & Safety team, which tries to make the company’s products safer. So I guess in time we’ll find out if the new technology is implemented.

Drunk? Uber Might Drive Right Past You Due To Technology That Detects Drunk Riders was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
