The Wexner Medical Center Will Be Employing 500 New Faculty Members

The Ohio State University plans to bring 500 new biomedical sciences faculty to the university over the next five years. This plan has Ohio State looking to hire 350 clinicians and 150 research scientists.

“We have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and are actively planning for significant growth in facilities, services, and scholarship as part of the university’s strategic plan. Instead of ‘if you build it, they will come,’ our approach is ‘join us now and help us build for the future.’” Dr. K. Craig Kent, dean of the College of Medicine, commented.

According to OSU, they have plans are in place to accommodate the increase with the construction of new facilities.

Source: 10tv

