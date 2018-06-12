Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Learned About Masturbation At 9-Years-Old

Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her sexual journey on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

1 reads
Leave a comment

Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley Present the 9th Annual Oscar's Sistahs Soiree

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Most parents cringe at the thought of talking to their children about sex (and vice versa), but Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed the conversation on the most-recent episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk.”

Jada was an open book during the intimate convo, revealing that her grandmother taught her about “self-pleasuring” at 9-years-old. The Girl’s Trip actress would give herself multiple orgasms leading to a mild addiction to masturbation.

Jada’s early exploration of her sexuality led to her openness with her own children. “If I have to sit up here how she has to be careful in these streets because of all the harms that may come to her, I’m damn sure not leaving out the good stuff,” she said.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me. She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure to think that was him. She taught me at nine.”

While Jada’s introduction to sex was by way of her grandmother, Willow was introduced to sex after she walked in on her mother and father having sex.

Jada’s mother had a negative experience with sex. “As women we’ve be trained that women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex. Sex is not for women. Sex is for men. Pleasure is for men. Honestly, I think that’s why so many women I know haven’t had orgasms,” Jada said.

Which is all true. Women are beginning to embrace their sexuality and push back against stereotypes that deem a sexually liberate women “hoes.” Amber Rose’s annual Slut Walk aims to challenge society’s views of women by taking back control of words used against us.

Conversations like this are needed, especially in the Black community when our mother’s teach us to avoid sex, but it doesn’t give us the tools to handle situations once we are in them.

What say you readers, is 9-years-old too young to learn about sexual pleasure? Watch “Red Table Talk,” below:

RELATED STORIES:

Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of Losing Her Hair

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her Mother And Daughter Sets Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Learned About Masturbation At 9-Years-Old was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Learned About Masturbation At 9-Years-Old

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close