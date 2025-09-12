Listen Live
Questlove Set To Receive 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award For Shaping The Culture

Questlove, drummer and co-founder of The Roots, will be honored with the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award on October 10 in Los Angeles.

Published on September 12, 2025

Questlove, drummer and co-founder of The Roots, will be honored with the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award on October 10 in Los Angeles.

The Philly legend is not only a musician but also a filmmaker, author, and cultural voice. He has won both an Oscar and a Grammy, and now he’s being recognized for his impact on music, storytelling, and social change.

The award will be presented by Abbott Elementary star actress Quinta Brunson, who also received the Trailblazer Award in the past. After getting the award, Quest will sit down for a special conversation with Civil Rights activist Angela Davis to talk about his career and how his work connects with culture and history.

The Peabody Trailblazer Award is given to people who use unique ways of telling stories to influence culture and make a difference. Questlove was chosen for how he has helped shape music through live Hip-Hop performances, his award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul“, and recent projects like Sly Lives and 50 Years of SNL Music, both of which earned Emmy nominations.

According to the Peabody organization, Questlove’s work goes beyond entertainment. Through books, teaching, and curating, he has helped more people understand the deep connections between music, race, and social issues. His efforts have made sure Black creativity and history are remembered and respected.

The award ceremony will be held at The Sun Rose Hotel, with support from Dropbox, Onyx Collective, and Amazon. Peabody, which is based at the University of Georgia, gives awards every year to honor powerful stories in areas like news, film, podcasts, children’s shows, and more. Questlove’s Trailblazer Award highlights his role as not just a musician, but a cultural leader making a real impact.

