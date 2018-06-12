Don’t Forget, Republicans Once Dragged Obama For Saying He Would Meet With Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump’s supporters once lambasted President Barack Obama for his willingness to meet with North Korea’s dictator, but a decade later they are campaigning for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize for meeting with Kim Jong Un.
READ MORE: MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit
Trump and Kim held historic talks on Tuesday in Singapore. After their meeting, Trump announced that the dictator pledged to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons. In return, the United States would halt military exercises in South Korea. There’s plenty of doubt based on previous experience with North Korean leaders whether any of the Communist country’s concessions will come to fruition.
Yet conservative pundits like Trump’s Fox News buddy Sean Hannity hailed the meeting as a triumph, comparing it to the 1986 summit between President Ronald Reagan and the Soviet Union’s leader Mikhail Gorbachev. In May, a group of 18 Republican lawmakers signed a letter formally nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize after the two leaders agreed to meet.
However, back in 2007 the conservatives harshly criticized Obama when he similarly expressed a willingness to sit down to negotiations with dictators, including North Korea’s leader.
Politifact recalled: “One of the most disturbing displays of Obama’s lack of foreign policy expertise came during last year’s YouTube debate,” Hannity said a week before Election Day 2008. “The junior senator from Illinois gave what many called a naive answer for a question from the audience about whether he would meet with the leaders of Syria, Venezuela, Cuba or North Korea without preconditions.”
The Republicans’ convenient double standard is plain to see.
SEE ALSO:
Kim Jong Un Thinks He Is Storm From ‘X-Men’
America’s Immigration Policy At The Border Is Literally Killing People
SOURCE: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of NewsOne
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images
Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 54 of 54
Don’t Forget, Republicans Once Dragged Obama For Saying He Would Meet With Kim Jong Un was originally published on wzakcleveland.com