CLOSE
Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

FAB FINDS: 10 Tiny Sunglasses For The Girl Who Loves Big Frames

1 reads
Leave a comment

Happy National Sunglasses Day! Yes, apparently it is a real holiday and even if it weren’t, we’d still use it as an excuse to dish on sunglasses and all the beautiful pairs we want to add in our fashion closets this summer! One of the biggest sunglass trends has been those teeny-tiny shades, you know the ones that have become popularized by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, and countless others.

Well, I’ve always been a girl where the bigger the frame, the better. So stepping into the land of tiny frames has given me growing pains, but I’ve found some super cute ones that I think we can do for this year. And before I go any farther, yes, we’re protecting our eyes this summer, and yes, we are wearing sunscreen. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

CAT EYE

Y’all know Beyoncé loves some Alain Mikli, and I can totally see why. Go for some sexy cat-eye frames this like $217 pair in black, or if you want something that’s even more “in your face”, these $320 Gentle Monster frames (another one of Bey’s go-to brands) are fireeee. If you need something a bit less expensive, you can always go for these $80 Le Specs Lolita sunglasses which are sleek and black and easily wearable with all your clothes (or you can get them for $119 in white or clear and pink). These $16 specs from Urban Outfitters are super chic if you’re going for a brown/tan vibe (I love nude on nude), and if you’re REALLY on a budget (hey girl, we’ve all been there), then you can still tap into the trend with these $10 pair that you can find at Walmart and that still offer UV protection (because isn’t that what we’re wearing them for ANYWAYS?).

CBS RADIOs Third Annual We Can Survive 2015

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

ROUND

If you’re more for a round-eye like myself, there are options that you can try too. If you really want to stunt, you can rock these $245 rounded Saint Laurent shades tinted in a “bottle green” tone. These $18 Oval Shades from Urban Outfitters come in a few colors but are also ultra-slim and give total ’90s vibes. These sunglasses are also another option, a rounded aviator-esque style with tinted lenses. I love these so much! These $153 Ray-Ban olive green glasses are also adorable to add to the arsenal, especially if paired with an army camouflage jacket and maybe some short denim shorts (oh, just me?). And of course, I have to round up this chic list with these $24 cheetah-print roundies, sure to give you a bit of sass, flavor, and play all in one.

Which type of eye frame do you like for summer? Cat-eye or a rounded tip?

DON’T MISS:

From Foundation To Shades: Makeup Artist, Bobbi Brown Creates New Eyewear Collection

Signs You Need An Eye Exam

Where Are My Glasses?! Struggles Only People Who Wear Eyeglasses Understand

Mr Start DiscoveryLAB

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's

Continue reading 21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin’ It At London Fashion Week Men’s

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin' It At London Fashion Week Men's

London Fashion Week Mens' brought us everything from easy fitting button downs perfect for work or office as well as patterns like florals and stylish stripes. If you missed it, we recapped some of the best looks to inspire the man in your lifes' work or play style. The Black male models proved that melanin always makes fashion look better. Click through our gallery to see them slaying on the runway. In advance: you're welcome.

 

FAB FINDS: 10 Tiny Sunglasses For The Girl Who Loves Big Frames was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close