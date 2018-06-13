CLOSE
Black Music Month: Sade

bmm black music month urban ac uac

Simply put, Sade is an icon. The British/Nigerian soul singer has earned her place in history by rocking the world since the 80’s with her smooth, but catchy love songs. She’s sold millions of albums worldwide and has opened doors for many women in music by doing so.

Hits like ‘Kiss Of Life’ and ‘Smooth Operator’ to name a few, have held their weight overtime and sound just as good today—as they did over 20 years ago.

Today at age 59, not as active as she once was, Sade still has a passion for music. Her latest song ‘Flower of the Universe was featured on the 2018 soundtrack for the movie ‘A Wrinkle In Time.’ A classic never gets old and that’s why we’re highlighting her for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite Sade song? Comment below.

 

Relive the moment with these Top 5 Sade videos below:

1. Kiss Of Life

2. Smooth Operator

3. The Sweetest Taboo

4. Paradise

5. No Ordinary Love

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Black Music Month: Sade

