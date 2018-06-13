Black Music Month: Sade

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945
Simply put, Sade is an icon. The British/Nigerian soul singer has earned her place in history by rocking the world since the 80’s with her smooth, but catchy love songs. She’s sold millions of albums worldwide and has opened doors for many women in music by doing so.
Hits like ‘Kiss Of Life’ and ‘Smooth Operator’ to name a few, have held their weight overtime and sound just as good today—as they did over 20 years ago.
Today at age 59, not as active as she once was, Sade still has a passion for music. Her latest song ‘Flower of the Universe‘ was featured on the 2018 soundtrack for the movie ‘A Wrinkle In Time.’ A classic never gets old and that’s why we’re highlighting her for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite Sade song? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 Sade videos below:
1. Kiss Of Life
2. Smooth Operator
3. The Sweetest Taboo
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
4. Paradise
5. No Ordinary Love
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)
Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)
1. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 1 of 25
2. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 2 of 25
3. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 3 of 25
4. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 4 of 25
5. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 5 of 25
6. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 6 of 25
7. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 7 of 25
8. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 8 of 25
9. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 9 of 25
10. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 10 of 25
11. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 11 of 25
12. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 12 of 25
13. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 13 of 25
14. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 14 of 25
15. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 15 of 25
16. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 16 of 25
17. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 17 of 25
18. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 18 of 25
19. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 19 of 25
20. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 20 of 25
21. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 21 of 25
22. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:Radio One 22 of 25
23. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 23 of 25
24. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 24 of 25
25. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 25 of 25
The Latest:
- Is Camille Cosby Preparing To Divorce Bill Cosby?
- NeNe Leakes Husband Greg Diagnosed With Cancer
- Ohio’s Child Support Laws Are Changing
- WATCH: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Some Of Her Favorite 90’s Slow Jams
- T.I. Ordered To Pay Restaurant Employees $75,000 In Unpaid Wages
- Black Music Month: Sade
- Jamie Foxx Accused Of Penis Slapping A Woman, The Internet Reacts
- Black Music Month Countdown: No. 13 – Maxwell
- FAB FINDS: 10 Tiny Sunglasses For The Girl Who Loves Big Frames
- Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”
Black Music Month: Sade was originally published on majic945.com