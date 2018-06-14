Michael Cohen, Trump’s Former Lawyer, Loses His Legal Team

Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime fixer who is currently being pressed out by federal prosecutors in New York City, is drinking lemon tea with honey to prep his throat for his rendition of Mahalia Jackson’s “Amazing Grace,” and that’s because Cohen is getting ready to sing.
I don’t want to brag, but I predicted this. One of my best traits is how humble I am, especially when I’m winning. I don’t want to make a big deal out of this, but I’m kind of amazing. In short, I am the Ms. Cleo of The Root (call me now).
If you’d like to acknowledge my awesomeness, you can read it below.
Enough about me, guys; let’s take a break from my soothsaying to get back to Cohen, whose life is apparently in shambles.
According to ABC News, after his office was raided and over 3.7 million documents seized on April 9, the law firm representing his case has bailed. Up until this point, Cohen had been represented by Stephen Ryan and Todd Harrison of the Washington, D.C., and New York City firm McDermott, Will & Emery LLP. Currently, Cohen has no legal representation, and it’s looking highly likely that he’s going to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York City.
ABC News believes that “[t]his development, which is believed to be imminent, will likely hit the White House, family members, staffers and counsels hard.”
Trump has already voiced his displeasure with Cohen’s legal jam by tweeting, “Attorney-client privilege is dead!” after learning of the raid on Cohen’s office. He also called the move against his longtime personal attorney a “disgraceful situation.”
“It’s an attack on our country in a true sense. It’s an attack on all we stand for,” the president said at the White House, ABC News reports. “That is really now on a whole new level of unfairness.”
Cohen argued that his attorneys should be allowed to view the seized materials first before federal prosecutors could sift through the slush. Judge Kimba Wood appointed “former federal judge Barbara Jones to act as a ‘special master’ to conduct an impartial review of the materials and to referee any disputes between Cohen and the government. Trump and the Trump Organization intervened in the case and were also granted access to review the materials for potentially privileged items,” ABC News reports.
READ MORE: TheRoot.com
Article Courtesy of The Root
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images
Michael Cohen, Trump’s Former Lawyer, Loses His Legal Team was originally published on wzakcleveland.com