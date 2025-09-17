Listen Live
Pop Culture

Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again – Baby No. 4 On The Way!

The Bronx raptress is expecting with NFL baller Stefon Diggs

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025
Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

The internet is in shambles because Cardi B just dropped major news: she’s pregnant with her fourth child! The Bronx-bred superstar revealed the announcement on CBS Mornings with Gayle King.

Cardi confirmed that she and her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first baby together.

RELATED: New Couple Alert? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Cozy Up Courtside

Cardi B – The Ultimate Mommy Mogul – Is Expecting Baby No. 4

Cardi is already a proud mom to daughters, Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave, whom she shares with her ex, Offset. She’s built a reputation as the ultimate mommy mogul – juggling studio sessions, brand sponsorships, concerts, and the like – while still making time to gush about and love on her kids. Now, in true Cardi fashion, she’s growing both her family and her empire, proving once again that she balances motherhood and the spotlight on her own terms.

(And for those looking forward to her tour, Cardi mentioned that the baby should come before her tour launch.)

Cardi spoke openly about her happiness, sharing with Gayle, “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.” And when it comes to Diggs, who plays wide receiver for the New England Patriots, Cardi says he makes her feel safe, secure, and confident—something every woman deserves.

The lovebirds went public earlier this year after months of speculation. Since then, they’ve been spotted courtside at NBA games, walking into events, and chilling on yachts. Now they prepare to welcome their first child as a couple.

Cardi’s announcement is another reminder of how she stays so connected to her fans. The “Bongos” rapper often lets fans in on the highs, the struggles, and the joy. With a new album, a tour, and now another baby on the way, it’s clear Cardi B is writing her next chapter louder, prouder, and on her terms.

Congratulations, Cardi! See Cardi B’s full baby announcement here.

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again – Baby No. 4 On The Way!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Homemade Cincinnati Chili Spaghetti
Food & Drink

Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials

News

Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect

Entertainment

Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close