The Wave Coming Home: Max B Confirms His Prison Release Month

Max B has confirmed he’s getting out of prison on November 9th.

Published on September 17, 2025

Max B
Source: YouTube screen cap / Youtube

The news was shared on his Instagram, where a post showed a letter from the New Jersey State Parole Board. The letter, sent in August, says that New York has accepted his parole plan. The post’s caption read, “The Wave touches down November 9. The countdown begins.” After he gets out, Max B will be on probation for five years.

While in prison, Max B says he’s had time to think and change. One big change is that he’s ready to end his long beef with fellow rapper Jim Jones. “Jim said a bunch of hard stuff about me. We all say stuff, it’s all good. It’s love now,” he said. “I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m married, I have four kids.” He also said he’s focused on making money and enjoying the rest of his life.

Max B’s legal troubles started back in 2009, when he was convicted of murder and armed robbery and sentenced to 75 years in prison. But in 2016, a judge threw out that sentence because of problems with his legal team. Max then agreed to a 20-year plea deal for aggravated manslaughter and got credit for time served. Now, after all these years, he’s finally set to be released.

Fans are excited to see what Max B does next. With a new mindset and plans to get back to business, the rapper says he’s ready to leave the past behind and start a better life.

