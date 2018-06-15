CLOSE
Feature Story
REPRESENT: A Letter From Alfred Liggins CEO of Urban One

Alfred Liggins

Source: Urban One / Urban One

Greetings,

On behalf of our Urban One family, it is my pleasure to announce the launch of our REPRESENT. Men’s Health initiative. The REPRESENT. campaign was developed by my mother and business partner, Cathy Hughes. It is a quarterly initiative whereby all of the Urban One radio stations and Divisions work collaboratively in support of a singular cause.

Far too many studies show African-American men are at the top of the leaderboard for high death rates for common health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Subsequently, we elected the REPRESENT. Men’s Health campaign as Urban One’s first cross platform initiative under the REPRESENT. banner. This campaign is an important reminder to our community to be vigilant about issues related to men’s health. It will feature interviews with healthcare professionals regarding various topics, and we will provide resources to assist families with addressing the health of our men. Content will be provided on our newly designed REPRESENT. Men’s Health webpages, which will live our various digital platforms and will feature a photo campaign with the men of Urban One.

The initiative will launch on the most prominent men’s holiday of the year, Father’s Day, June 17, and will run through July 24, 2018. The weekly schedule and topics are as follows:

* June 17 – June 23 – Health, Fitness & Nutrition

* June 24 – 30 – Blood Pressure/Cholesterol

* July 1 – 7 – Prostate Cancer

* July 8 – 14 – Diabetes

* July 22 – 24 – Women REPRESENT. for Men’s Health

Additionally, the campaign will be featured in two episodes of TV One’s new docu-series about Radio One’s own, Erica Campbell and her family titled, “We’re the Campbells.” The show premieres on Tuesday, June 19, at 8:00p.m.

Please join Urban One in spreading the word about this very worthy initiative. As an African-American man, I am acutely aware of the importance of this topic and the need to encourage our men to take their health seriously. Thank you in advance for helping us to make this campaign a success.

Regards,

Alfred Liggins, III

CEO, Urban One, In

Photos
