CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

6 Quick and Interesting and Health Facts Men Need to Know

2 reads
Leave a comment
Blood Bag Heart. Donate Concept.

Source: Evgeny Terentev / Getty

Destinee Clowe

Urban One Staff Writer

June is Men’s Health month, and there quite a few facts about men’s health that might surprise you. Studies show that men, and especially African American men, don’t take their health as seriously as they should. That is one of the reasons why men black women outlive black men by five to seven years. Here are six interesting facts about men’s health you should know.

1. Men go to the doctor less often than women, and they do not make their health a priority.

2. Only 30% of a man’s overall health is determined by his genetics and 70% of a man’s overall health is controllable through his lifestyle.

3. Getting 5-7 servings of fruit and veggies is as simple as a glass of orange juice, one potato, one big carrot, half of an avocado, and a pear.

4. Men who don’t exercise or participate in some type of physical activity are 60% more likely to suffer from depression.

5. Men get acne too. It usually has to do with poor hygiene and a poor diet. Wash your face and exercise daily for fresh and clear skin!

6. African American men are more likely to die by suicide while African American women are more likely to attempt suicide.

6 Quick and Interesting and Health Facts Men Need to Know was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading 6 Quick and Interesting and Health Facts Men Need to Know

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close