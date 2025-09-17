Listen Live
The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today

Published on September 17, 2025

Coldplay - Teenage Cancer Trust Charity

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a blanket, sip something warm, and dive into a playlist full of cozy, nostalgic vibes. We’ve put together the ultimate fall playlist, featuring iconic songs from the 80s, 90s, and today. Whether you’re watching the leaves change, taking a scenic drive, or enjoying a crisp autumn walk, these tracks will set the perfect mood.

80s Hits for Fall:

  1. “Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper (1983)

    This dreamy ballad is perfect for a reflective fall evening.

  2. “With or Without You” – U2 (1987)

    The haunting melody and emotional lyrics capture the intensity of autumn.

  3. “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House (1986)

    A mellow, feel-good song that pairs well with cozy fall nights.

  4. “In the Air Tonight” – Phil Collins (1981)

    The suspense and build-up in this classic rock anthem are as chilling as a cool autumn breeze.

  5. “Purple Rain” – Prince (1984)

    An epic song that evokes the dramatic, reflective feel of fall.

90s Hits for Fall:

  1. “Iris” – Goo Goo Dolls (1998)

    This emotional 90s anthem is perfect for autumn introspection.

  2. “Under the Bridge” – Red Hot Chili Peppers (1991)

    The melancholy tone makes this song a great companion for a fall walk through the city.

  3. “Wonderwall” – Oasis (1995)

    A nostalgic 90s classic that brings out the best in crisp autumn afternoons.

  4. “Torn” – Natalie Imbruglia (1997)

    This melancholic hit pairs perfectly with fall’s mix of beauty and fading warmth.

  5. “Linger” – The Cranberries (1993)

    A soft, beautiful song that feels just right for a peaceful autumn day.

Early 2000s Hits for Fall:

  1. “Clocks” – Coldplay (2002)

    Coldplay’s atmospheric sound captures the mood of a rainy fall day.

  2. “The Scientist” – Coldplay (2002)

    Another Coldplay classic, this heart-wrenching ballad is perfect for fall reflection.

  3. “Fallin’” – Alicia Keys (2001)

    A soulful, emotional track that blends perfectly with the cozy, introspective autumn vibe.

  4. “Here Without You” – 3 Doors Down (2002)

    This powerful, heartfelt ballad makes for a perfect fall soundtrack.

  5. “Yellow” – Coldplay (2000)

    Its mellow, dreamlike quality fits well with crisp autumn evenings.

Hits from Today:

  1. “Cardigan” – Taylor Swift (2020)

    Taylor Swift’s folky, nostalgic track is tailor-made for sweater weather.

  2. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran (2021)

    A catchy, upbeat track that still brings a touch of warmth to chilly fall days.

  3. “Take Me to Church” – Hozier (2013)

    Dark and soulful, this song feels just right for a moody autumn evening.

  4. “Lost in Japan” – Shawn Mendes (2018)

    A smooth, dreamy song perfect for a lazy fall morning.

  5. “The Night We Met” – Lord Huron (2015)

    A haunting, emotional track that matches the introspective tone of fall.

  6. “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo (2023)

    A moody, raw song that fits perfectly with the haunting and reflective vibes of fall.

So whether you’re soaking in the season’s beauty or enjoying a cozy day indoors, this playlist will help you embrace the magic of fall. Happy listening!

The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today  was originally published on b1057.com

