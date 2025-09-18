Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’

With the start of their joint The Boy Is Mine Tour just weeks away, R&B powerhouses Brandy & Monica are setting the tone with some fierce style!

In a joint Instagram post shared on Sept. 17, the dynamic duo shared flicks of themselves in some fashion-forward suitwear. Monica opted for the classic black and white, pairing the traditional shirt and tie with edgy leather boots, bottoms, and overcoat. Meanwhile, Brandy went with a bold burgundy houndstooth suit & coat, complete with a dramatic tie and lapel design. The carousel also included some other fashionable ladies in suits, including Teyana Taylor, Beyoncé, and tourmate Kelly Rowland, just to name a few.

In the caption, Monica wrote the inspiration for the fashion:

Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH, POWER & UNITY… If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR….. There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉

Okay, noted!

If you’re looking to get into your boss babe mode for the tour (which, btw, includes TWO Atlanta stops on Oct. 31 and Dec. 4), check out some looks below!

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour was originally published on hotspotatl.com