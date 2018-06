Oprah Winfrey is taking her talents outside of her OWN Network. She has signed a multi-year $1 billion deal with Apple to create original programming.

“Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” Apple said in a statement. “Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.

Source Madamenoire

WOW – Oprah Winfrey Has Signed A $1 Billion Deal With Apple

