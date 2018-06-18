N.J. ARTS FESTIVAL SHOOTING: One Dead, 22 Injured

Gunfire erupted at an all-night arts and music festival in Trenton, New Jersey early Sunday morning, leaving one suspect dead and 22 people injured.

Of those injured, 17 suffered gunshot wounds. Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were initially in critical condition; though three were upgraded to stable condition in the evening, with only one man, who other authorities think is a suspect, in critical condition.

About 1,000 people were in attendance at the Art All Night Trenton festival when the shooting started at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities were in the process of shutting the event down, after “there was a report that the mood inside the venue had been changing” when the shooting started, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

The suspect who was killed was identified as 33-year-old Tahaij Wells. He was out on parole on charges related to homicide. (News12)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s too bad that what was supposed to be a showcase of local art, music, food and films was marred by violence.

Trenton Mayor Eric E. Jackson said the shootings can’t be “discarded as just random violence; this is a public health issue.”

Several weapons were confiscated, including one gun with an extended capacity magazine that is illegal in New Jersey.

