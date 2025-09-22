Listen Live
OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students

Published on September 22, 2025

The Ohio State University
Ohio State is making a big (financial) promise to its future students…

In his first State of the University Address in more than a year, President Ted Carter laid out a series of changes tied to his Education for Citizenship 2035 plan. The new initiatives are meant to cut costs, reward top students, and keep more young talent in Ohio after graduation.

OHIO: Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate

One standout policy guarantees that any Ohio student who scores a perfect SAT or ACT will not only earn automatic admission to OSU, but will also get a full ride covering tuition, housing, meals, and a $5,000 research stipend.

Carter also announced that students from families earning under $100,000 can attend a regional OSU campus tuition-free. If they keep their grades up after their first year, they’ll be able to transfer to the Columbus campus and finish their degree without paying.

Other changes include guaranteed placements at Wexner Medical Center for nursing students, the creation of a centralized internship office, and a permanent winter breaks for faculty.

OHIO: Is The National Guard Coming To Cleveland? Ohio Rep Has Requested It

President Carter said these moves come at a time when “higher education is going through a transformation”, with many universities cutting back on programs and/or jobs. He stresses that Ohio State remains financially stable and wants to invest directly in students.

For more information, visit the Office of Academic Affairs website.


OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

