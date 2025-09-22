AI Artist Xania Monet Lands $3 Million Deal

Source: da-kuk / Getty

The music industry has entered uncharted territory with the signing of Xania Monet, an AI-powered R&B act that has just secured a multimillion-dollar deal with Hallwood Media. The agreement, reportedly worth up to $3 million, is making waves not only for its size but for what it represents: a turning point in how artificial intelligence is reshaping music.

Unlike most charting artists, Xania Monet doesn’t exist in the traditional sense. She is the brainchild of Talisha “Nikki” Jones, a Mississippi-born designer and poet who uses her own verses as raw material. Those words are fed into AI platforms that generate full R&B tracks, giving Monet a voice and catalog of songs that blend seamlessly with today’s mainstream sound. Her manager notes that nearly 90 percent of the lyrics come directly from Jones’s personal experiences, grounding the digital project in real human emotion.

That formula has proven effective. Monet’s single “How Was I Supposed to Know” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart. She has also broken into the Billboard Emerging Artists list at No. 25 and Hot Gospel Songs at No. 21. With streaming numbers approaching 10 million—more than half in just one week—the demand is undeniable.

Hallwood Media, founded by former Interscope executive Neil Jacobson, beat out other bidders to sign the project. The company is now exploring opportunities that could include live performances and publishing deals. How an AI act might translate to a concert stage remains an open question, but industry insiders are eager to test the possibilities.

Still, not everyone is convinced. R&B star Kehlani voiced her concern about a “computer” being elevated in a genre already crowded with talented human artists struggling for recognition. Critics argue that while AI may create catchy music, it risks devaluing artistry rooted in lived experience.

Complicating matters further, Suno—the platform used to generate Monet’s music—is currently facing lawsuits from major record labels over alleged copyright violations. The outcome of these cases could directly affect the longevity of Monet’s career.

The signing of Xania Monet highlights a broader cultural debate: what does it mean to be an artist in 2025? Is music simply about sound and success, or does the human element remain essential? As audiences continue to stream her songs in record numbers, the answer may shape the future of the industry itself.

