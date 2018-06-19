CLOSE
Celebs React To The Death Of 20-Year-Old Rapper XXXTentacion

The controversial lyricist was found dead in his car Monday afternoon.

XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

The music world is mourning the death of rapper XXXtentacion after he was gunned down in the parking lot of a motorcycle dealership Monday afternoon. No arrests or motives have been made in the case.

The musician’s talents were overshadowed by his criminal past which including alleged assault, torture and beating of his pregnant girlfriend and an incident where he nearly killed his gay roommate in a detention center and “smeared” the victims blood on his face.

Despite his horrendous past, the youth loyally followed his music. The Florida native had secured 16 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and three albums on the Billboard Hot 200. ‘Star’ actress LaLa expressed how her son Kiyan was a huge fan of the rising star.

Other celebs in the industry took to social media to express their grief over his loss:

