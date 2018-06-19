Celebs React To The Death Of 20-Year-Old Rapper XXXTentacion

The music world is mourning the death of rapper XXXtentacion after he was gunned down in the parking lot of a motorcycle dealership Monday afternoon. No arrests or motives have been made in the case.
The musician’s talents were overshadowed by his criminal past which including alleged assault, torture and beating of his pregnant girlfriend and an incident where he nearly killed his gay roommate in a detention center and “smeared” the victims blood on his face.
Despite his horrendous past, the youth loyally followed his music. The Florida native had secured 16 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and three albums on the Billboard Hot 200. ‘Star’ actress LaLa expressed how her son Kiyan was a huge fan of the rising star.
Other celebs in the industry took to social media to express their grief over his loss:
This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.
Kiyan asked me to delete my instagram post bcuz of all the negative comments people were saying about a kids death! He was 20 yrs old! This world is a sad place. Social media is a sad place. So much hate. It’s sad. Praying for his family, friends, & fans. RIP XXXTENTACION pic.twitter.com/oQGZTVaXQl
For those who are so woke that their compassion is asleep, remember this…if Malcolm X was killed at the age of 20, he would have died an abuser, a thief, an addict, and a narrow-minded depressed & violent criminal. So, I believe in change for the young.