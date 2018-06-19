As we all know, Trump feels entitled to grab anything. As he once said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
Well, he just did “anything” to the American flag on Tuesday, when he literally wrapped his arms around the red, white and blue symbol, and hugged the flag. It was a creepy, uncomfortable hug, and if the American flag could talk, it might have said, “Someone call Michael Avenatti!”
Trump was babbling at the anniversary celebration for National Federation of Independent Business (basically, he was talking to a bunch of rich business men who will profit from his insane tax cuts) and as the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” played, he grabbed the flag, squeezing its life force like he was an orange Darth Vader.
See below:
As we all know, conservatives worship the American flag so much that they incorrectly made Colin Kaepernick‘s peaceful protest about it. But of course they won’t say a word about the possible desecration of the flag.
If you didn’t know, there are supposedly standards of respect for the flag. According to the USFlag.org, “The flag should never be dipped to any person or thing” and “the flag should not be used as a drapery.” Clearly, both just happened with Trump, but where’s the outrage?
Maybe they’re giving him a pass like the lifetime pass they gave him for paying off a porn star a week before the presidential election.
Make America great again!
Did Trump Just Desecrate The American Flag? Maybe He Thought It Was A Blonde Porn Star was originally published on newsone.com