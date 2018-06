With our upcoming Diversity Career Fair happening this Thursday, The Compass Group, who are one of the many participating employers that will be looking for candidates like you, tells our Ally The Pub exactly what their company is about and what they look for in an employee.

Click on the flyer below to more information on the participating employers.

[WATCH] Work For One Of The Biggest Hospitality Companies In The World was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On 100.3: