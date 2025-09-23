Listen Live
Food & Drink

Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate

Spirit.Ed: Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Mezcal negroni, alcoholic cocktail drink with red bitters, vermouth, ice and orange with bar tools

The Negroni is a classic cocktail comprised of three ingredients and has its fair share of fans, including a variety of clever riffs. Negroni Week 2025 is here, and we’re here to share details about how and where to celebrate by grabbing a Negroni of your own.

The Negroni stands as one of my favorite cocktails ever, right up there with the Martini and Old Fashioned. I speak a bit about the history of the Negroni here, and now, I’m using much better ice than I did in the past.

Regarding Negroni Week, I’ll share the description of the week directly from the website in connection to the celebration.

From NegroniWeek.com:

In 2013 Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charitable causes around the world.

Since then, Negroni Week has grown from about 120 participating venues to thousands of venues around the world, and to date, the initiative has raised over $5 million for charitable organizations.

That’s dope.

The week also raises funds for Slow Food, a global effort featuring the handiwork of 160 countries, aiding folks in finding good food and greater beverages.

More from the site:

Slow Food unites the joy of food and beverage with the pursuit of justice. The organization defends cultural and biological diversity, promotes food education and the transfer of traditional knowledge and skills, and advocates for more just and equitable food policies. Among Slow Food’s many programs are the Slow Food Cooks’ Alliance, Coffee Coalition, Wine Coalition, and Snail of Approval—active networks that are passionate about creating food and beverage spaces that are good, clean, and fair for all. In 2023, Slow Food also launched the Negroni Week Fund to support projects that advance cultural and biological diversity and that focus on community-based food and beverage education and knowledge exchange.

As I said above, I am a huge Negroni fan, and anyone who knows me is aware that gin is my favorite base spirit. Earlier on Monday, I put together a Negroni using one of my favorite gins, The Old G, Campari, and Dolin Rouge vermouth.

My ratio was three parts of 1.5 oz of each, because folks, I had a pretty long day. Check out my awful drink photography below.

Negroni w/ The Old G
Source: D.L. Chandler / DLC

This week, I intend to travel to my hometown of Washington, D.C., and check out what some of the great bars in the city are doing for Negroni Week. I’m pretty excited to not only have a good cocktail but also support a noble cause.

Cheers to you all!

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

WOSL Boy is Mine Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the Boy is Mine Tour!

Homemade Cincinnati Chili Spaghetti
Food & Drink

Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close