Franklin Police Use StarChase Technology to Track Fleeing Suspects

The Franklin Police Department in Ohio is turning to high-tech tools to help safely track down suspects who try to flee.

The department recently shared video footage showing how StarChase technology works in real time. StarChase uses a GPS-tagging device that officers can deploy onto a suspect’s vehicle during a pursuit. The tag allows police to track the vehicle’s location without engaging in a dangerous high-speed chase.

Police say the technology has already proven effective—most notably in the case that led to the indictment of Deron Oldham III, where StarChase played a key role in gathering evidence.

The Franklin Police Department is also inviting the community to stay engaged. They encourage residents to report any spelling or grammatical errors they spot in the department’s updates and to share photos or videos of breaking news events that could aid law enforcement.

With tools like StarChase, officers hope to increase public safety while reducing the risks associated with high-speed chases.