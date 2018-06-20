CLOSE
Sexy Masterpiece: Men and Fitness

Tattooed physical athlete in front of black background

Source: Westend61 / Getty

It’s nothing more sexy and appealing than to lay eyes on a physical structure that speaks life to a band of fibrous tissue. Yes! Fitness speaks life to the male specimen.

It doesn’t matter how old, how tall, whether you’re bald or rocking dreads. Healthy looks good on everyone. From a fit man running out of the ocean waves to a well-dressed man in a 3-piece suit toting a briefcase scaling an escalator; a fit man gets the attention of every spectator walking by and might even require a long glance or a little rubbernecking if you know what I mean.

But, what about those men who aren’t taking care of themselves? Over 24% of all males and all ages die of heart disease every day, says the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 2015.

Looking good is a true benefit of being fit but feeling good and living a long life trumps what everyone can see.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the idea of getting yourself in shape after that body of yours has laid stagnant for so long.

Here are a few tips to give you a little push in the right direction:

(1) Go see your Primary Health Care Physician. Get up to date on all your test (prostate, stress, cholesterol, diabetes, dental exams, etc. **each test will depend upon age and genetic background.

(2) Get plenty of rest ( on average 6-8 hours a night)

(3)Drink at least half your body weight in water every day

(4) Cut back your portion sizes **you won’t believe the difference this will make.

5) Try to carve out at least 20-30 min of exercise 3-4 days a week. And, before you know it, you’ll start feeling better, looking better, and then trying to figure out how you can get more of the same! Next thing you know, that jumpstart has turned into a full plunge into the pool of a healthier lifestyle.

 

Jenise Wooten

Source: Jenise Wooten / Jenise Wooten

 

Jenise Wooten is the founder of CW3 Fitness. You can learn more at DMVFitnessAndWellness.net.

Sexy Masterpiece: Men and Fitness was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Photos
