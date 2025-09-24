Listen Live
UMG Has Mary J. Blige's "Real Love" Sample Lawsuit Tossed

Universal Music Group was hit with a lawsuit with a company that owns the "Impeach The President" song but a judge found nothing similar in sound.

Published on September 24, 2025

Universal Music Group scored a legal win this week after a lawsuit brought agains the label over Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” track was dismissed. The judge overseeing the case said that “Real Love” didn’t infrigne upon the original works found on the classic “Impeach The President” song that has formed the backdrop for many Hip-Hop tracks.

TMZ reports that TufAmerica, the company that owns The Honeydrippers’ “Impeach The President” track have no legal grounds to state that UMG illegally sampled the song for Mary J. Blige’s hit single “Real Love” from her debut album, What’s The 411?

From TMZ:

But after comparing the “total concept and feel” using “good eyes and common sense,” the judge ruled the songs have nothing in common … one is a political anthem; the other is a heartbreak jam.

The “Impeach The President” drums, similar to the Skull Snaps’ “It’s A New Day” drums, have formed the backdrop to several classic Hip-Hop and R&B songs over the past 30 years and more.

UMG Has Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” Sample Lawsuit Tossed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

