Canada Becomes Second Country to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Canada Becomes The Second Country To Legalize Marijuana

In a landmark decision, Canada has officially legalized recreational marijuana becoming the second country to do so after Uruguay did in December of 2013, making it the first of the G7 nations. The Cannabis Act passed with a strong vote of 52-29 and will give the Canadian government control over the cultivation, distribution, and selling of cannabis. The government is giving each of the provinces about 8-12 weeks to prepare their respective territories for the marijuana marketplace and also giving law enforcement time to prepare revisions to the legal system to accommodate the new changes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter stating:

The cannabis industry is already huge in Canada with an estimated $4.5 billion spent on marijuana in 2015, just as much as Canadians spent on wine.

