Listen Live
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

In the world of college football, the margin for error is razor-thin—and when results don’t match expectations, change is never far behind.

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Missouri State v USC
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

The college football season continues to grip fans with its high-stakes matchups, dramatic finishes, and shifting power dynamics.

As programs battle for conference titles and playoff spots, the pressure to perform is relentless.

In a sport where tradition and expectations loom large, not every team lives up to the hype—and when they fall short, the fallout is swift.

For many schools, that means taking a hard look at leadership.

Head coaches, often the face of the program, are held accountable, and when wins don’t come, pink slips do.

In the world of college football, the margin for error is razor-thin—and when results don’t match expectations, change is never far behind.

Take a look below at the List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025.

RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Mike Gundy – Coached Oklahoma State

After 21 seasons, Oklahoma State has fired head coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy compiled a 170–90 record, leading the Cowboys to a Big 12 title in 2011 and multiple 10-win seasons.

However, recent struggles—especially on offense—led to his dismissal.

Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham will serve as interim head coach.

Oklahoma State v Oregon
Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

DeShaun Foster – Coach UCLA

UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0‑3 start to his second season.

The team was outscored 108‑43 in losses to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico.

Foster finishes with a 5‑10 record over his 15 games in charge.

Tim Skipper will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

UCLA football vs New Mexico in Pasadena, CA
Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Brent Pry – Coached Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech dismissed head coach Brent Pry after an 0–3 start to the season, following a 45–26 home loss to Old Dominion.

Pry leaves with a 16–24 record over four seasons and is owed over $6 million in his buyout.

Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Vanderbilt v Virginia Tech
Source: Ryan Hunt / Getty

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 100.3
Trending
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

WOSL TACOS AND TEQUILA WW
Contests

Win Tickets to Tacos and Tequila Festival!

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close