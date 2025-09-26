Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

The college football season continues to grip fans with its high-stakes matchups, dramatic finishes, and shifting power dynamics.

As programs battle for conference titles and playoff spots, the pressure to perform is relentless.

In a sport where tradition and expectations loom large, not every team lives up to the hype—and when they fall short, the fallout is swift.

For many schools, that means taking a hard look at leadership.

Head coaches, often the face of the program, are held accountable, and when wins don’t come, pink slips do.

In the world of college football, the margin for error is razor-thin—and when results don’t match expectations, change is never far behind.

Take a look below at the List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025.

RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com