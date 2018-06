Michael Jackson Musical Broadway Bound

A Michael Jackson musical is heading to Broadway. The Michael Jackson estate and Columbia Live Stage unveiled plans for a musical inspired by the life of Jackson. Producers hope the as yet untitled show will be ready by 2020. The music will come from Jackson’s vast catalog of songs which include “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal” and “Beat It.”

Would you go to see this musical?

