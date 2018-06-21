Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share A Tearful Embrace At The Latter’s Paris Fashion Show

Virgil Abloh ‘s very highly-anticipated debut as the Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear started on Wednesday at Paris Fashion Week, and a lot of his friends were there to see his big moment. Among the people in attendance was Kanye West , and this sparked an incredibly emotional reunion between the two Chicago natives.

The affair included appearances Kim Kardashian , Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in the front row, along with Kid Cudi –who actually walked in the show. As the show ends and Abloh makes his walk down the runway following the models, the show was concluded on an emotional note as Ye and Virgil spotted one another.

In the footage, the designer is seen making his post-show walk down the runway at the Jardin du Palais Royal. As Virgil nears the end of the runway, he excitedly spots Kanye, who extends his arms out for a hug. The two longtime friends then hug one another and can be heard sobbing as they reunite for what looks like the first time in a while.

For anyone who has been following either of these guys for a while, this is a huge moment. Back in 2002, the pair interned together at Fendi, which led to Virgil then taking on the role of artistic director for Kanye’s creative agency Donda.