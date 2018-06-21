SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move To Get Passengers Off The Plane

A shocking video is making it’s rounds on the Internet of the Malaysian airline allegedly turning up the AC to the max, in order to force passengers off the aircraft. The plane had been delayed on the tarmac for over four hours and passengers were getting restless — but when they saw the heavy rains outside, the refused to deplane and the captain cranked that air conditioning on them.
Dipankar Ray was aboard the plane and captured the crazy footage. You can hear passenger shouting in video, and some even complained that the heavy fog was suffocating. Ray hopped on Twitter to address the incident, adding that he has talked to the airline since it everything went down.
@AirAsia have spoken to me twice since yesterday and apologised to all inconvenienced and assured that more clarity will be brought in in handling such situations in future. With this assurance, let the controversy be set aside ..