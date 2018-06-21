CLOSE
Feature Story
‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C. In August

Violent Clashes Erupt at 'Unite the Right' Rally in Charlottesville

Source: Jason Andrew / Getty

A 2nd ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ is on it’s way to D.C.

The National Park Service has approved a request to hold a 2nd The National Park Service has approved “Unite the Right” rally to happen across the street from the White House. The August Rally will take place around the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville, Virginia rally where White Supremacist gathered underneath the dark and tiki torch fire.

Also Read: Will This Be Another Summer Of Violent Pro-Trump Rallies?

Jason Kessler, along with white supremacist Richard Spencer is organizing the protests. A permit has not yet been granted. The National Park Service signed off on the application for the event that lasts two days from August 11 to the 12.

Kessler tells WUSA9 “This year we have a new purpose. That’s to talk about the civil rights abuse that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.”

Source: WUSA9

RELATED: Hate And Horror: Charlottesville Marcher’s Political Plan To Take Over GOP For White Supremacists

RELATED: Charlottesville Hires First Black Female Police Chief And There’s Already Controversy

Torch march of white nationalists

State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C. In August was originally published on woldcnews.com

Photos
