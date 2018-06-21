‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C. In August

A 2nd ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ is on it’s way to D.C.

The National Park Service has approved a request to hold a 2nd The National Park Service has approved “Unite the Right” rally to happen across the street from the White House. The August Rally will take place around the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville, Virginia rally where White Supremacist gathered underneath the dark and tiki torch fire.

Jason Kessler, along with white supremacist Richard Spencer is organizing the protests. A permit has not yet been granted. The National Park Service signed off on the application for the event that lasts two days from August 11 to the 12.

Kessler tells WUSA9 “This year we have a new purpose. That’s to talk about the civil rights abuse that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.”

