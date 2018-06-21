CLOSE
National
Manager Messy Calls Cops On Black Sorority So Officer Can Watch Women Pay For Food

Members of Delta Sigma Theta were racially profiled at a Bahama Breeze restaurant in Cleveland.

Cops across the nation have been keeping busy lately responding to calls made by people stuck in the sunken place. And so it followed that a Black sorority was put in the racial profiling fire after an Ohio restaurant manager — let’s call him Manager Messy — called the police to watch them pay their bills Tuesday evening.

The unidentified manager was fired after about forty members of Delta Sigma Theta had a horrible dining experience at Bahama Breeze in Orange Village, a Cleveland suburb. One unidentified woman who wasn’t a Delta but dined with the sorority wanted to pay her bill, according to Cleveland.com. After 25 minutes came and went with no bill, the woman, like many other people, was annoyed. She ultimately paid her bill but the manager still summoned Orange Village police to the scene where the women were simply celebrating a sorority sister’s book deal.

The manager wanted police to stay until all the Delta members, who were sitting at different tables, paid their bills at Bahama Breeze, a restaurant owned by the Florida-based Darden company which also runs Olive Garden.

Chante Spencer, a Delta and an educator at the dinner, said she and the group, including a judge, doctor and other educators, were singled out because of their skin color.

The restaurant manager claimed that the women had “threatened to leave without paying,” according to an incident report made by the Orange Village Police Department. He also described the women as uncooperative, leaning on the angry Black woman stereotype in the police report. Spencer, however, said the incident report information was not correct and the women never threatened to leave without settling their bills.

The company was called on to re-examine its customer service policies by Spencer after several other racial profiling incidents have sparked protests across the nation.

Aliou Cissé is the coach of Senegal's World Cup team. Not only is he with the only African team with an African coach, but his team delivered the first win for Senegal and Africa in the tournament. On Tuesday, Senegal took on Poland in their first group match and won 2-1. But the true win is Cissé's, and it has been seen around the world in viral memes.

Manager Messy Calls Cops On Black Sorority So Officer Can Watch Women Pay For Food was originally published on newsone.com

