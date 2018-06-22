Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black Women Let Go Of R. Kelly?

Despite the atrocious accusations stacked against R. Kelly, there is a population of Black women who refuse to withdraw their support of the R&B artist. Oronike Odeleye and Kenyette Barnes launched #MuteRKelly to encourage fans to boycott Kelly and, instead, lend their support to the young women affected by his alleged sexual crimes.

On this episode of “Listen To Black Women,” hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian and Tracy G (co-host of “Sway In The Morning” and founder of “She’s Beauty & The Beast), discuss the need for Black women to take a stance against Kelly.

#MuteRKelly creator Odeleye offers her expertise on sexual assault and how Black women’s support continues to supply funds for Kelly to abuse our young Black girls and get away with it.

Check out this week’s episode of LTBW, above.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black Women Let Go Of R. Kelly? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

