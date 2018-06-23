CLOSE
National
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Kicked Out of Restaurant Because She Works for President Trump

UPDATED 2:47 p.m. ET: Sarah Huckabee Sanders went to Twitter to talk about the incident. “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” read her tweet. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

There’s a steep price for being on Donald Trump‘s team if you want to go out to eat.

TMZ reports Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her party of seven were kicked out of the Red Hen, an American restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

“I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members,” a Red Hen waitress wrote in a Facebook post. “Her family left on their own accord, we didn’t actually refuse service or ‘kick her out.’” The owner reportedly made the decision out of “moral conviction.”

This is the second time this week an official in Trump’s camp ran into issues at a restaurant. Two days ago, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. for an immigration border policy which separates children from their parents. The policy, which is closely tied to the Mexican border, seemed to be in direct irony with her eating at a Mexican restaurant as well.

 

