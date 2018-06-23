Woman Calls Police to Complain About 8-Year-Old Selling Water

In today’s “Hold My Beer” news, it looks as though there’s a new white woman who wants to dethrone #BBQBecky in the “Calling Police on Black People For No Damn Reason” award. But this time, the unidentified white woman didn’t call the police on an adult, but an 8-year-old girl.
In the video, posted by “Ladyesowavy” on Instagram, a white woman in San Francisco called the police on the woman’s daughter for selling bottles of water in front of their apartment building.
“This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water, she’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl,” the woman says.
The white woman attempted to hide behind a stoop, thankfully, for America she was followed.
“Don’t hide, the whole world gonna see you boo.”
“Illegally selling water without a permit?” the white woman said.
“On my property,” the mother stated.
“It’s not your property,” the white woman replied.
