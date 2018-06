Man Arrested and Accused of Groping 11-Year-Old Boy at Columbus Festival

It is very important to keep an eye our for suspicious people and behavior while you are out at and about this summer.

A man who is a registered sex offender was arrested and is accused of groping a child at Comfest on Saturday.

According to Columbus Division of Police, a 11-year-old boy was attending Comfest with his family, when the suspect walked by him in the opposite direction and grabbed his groin.

The victim’s sister screamed and the suspect took off running.

The boy’s parents, along with police officers who were working the festival chased after the suspect.

Police said a bystander who was attending the festival observed the commotion and tacked the suspect, Todd Gavorcik, 36, and held him until officers arrived.

Gavorcik was arrested and charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

