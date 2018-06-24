CLOSE
No Penalties For Making Baseless 911 Calls Encourage People Like #PermitPatty To Harass Black Folks

"Patty" was caught on video appearing to call the cops to bust a young Black girl.

Apparently, no penalties were given to white people who called 911 to report Black folks doing routine things because the foolish calls haven’t stopped. The latest incident involved a San Francisco woman, dubbed #PermitPatty on social media, who was caught on video Friday appearing to call the cops on an 8-year-old Black girl.

It is a misdemeanor under California law for any person to use the 911 system for any purpose other than reporting an actual emergency, according to a warning posted on the Los Angeles Police Department’s website. NewsOne contacted the San Francisco Police Department about the incident but did not receive an immediate response.

“Cold water, two dollars,” the girl with a cooler filled with ice cold bottled water called out to passersby from a sidewalk outside her apartment building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The girl’s mother recorded Alison Ettel, who complained about the child keeping too much noise and questioned whether she had a permit to sell water.

“This woman don’t want to let a little girl sell some water; she be calling police on an 8-year-old little girl,” the girl’s mother is heard saying to Ettel, who became camera shy. “You can hide all you want; the whole world gon’ see ya, boo.”

The video was posted Saturday on social media and went viral.

The infamous incident that got the ball rolling happened in April at a Philadelphia Starbucks. Two Black men were sitting down, waiting for a business associate to discuss a deal. A Starbucks manager called officers because they were doing what scores of people did every day at Starbucks—use the coffee shop as a meeting place before making a purchase.

Before #PermitPatty, “BBQ Becky” in Oakland called the police on Black people who were enjoying a barbecue at Lake Merritt. On April 29, she argued with two African-American men about whether they’re allowed to set up a charcoal grill in the park, which she said was against the law. It wasn’t illegal but viewed by Black folks in the light of their gentrifying community making them feel unwanted and suspicious.

In May, a white woman in Tennessee called the cops on Black real estate investor Michael Hayes while he visited a house in Memphis for inspection before making repairs.

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

