CLOSE
National
Home > National

Protesters Demand Answers After Minneapolis Police Officers Killed A Fleeing Man

This shooting comes days after a Pittsburgh officer shot Antwon Rose in the back.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Black activists are taking to the streets to demand answers in yet another police killing in less than a week, this time in Minneapolis.

SEE ALSO: ‘Why Are They Shooting At Him?’: Witness Captures Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

An “emergency protest” was planned for Sunday afternoon near a Minneapolis police precinct to demand justice for Thurman Blevins, according to a Facebook post by a coalition of civil rights groups. The police are offering few details of exactly how events unfolded that ended with the police shooting Blevins, 30, as he fled.

At least two people called 911 on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. to report a man firing a silver 9mm handgun into the air and ground, according to the initial police statement. After the police confronted Blevins, “a foot chase ensued that ended in shots being fired.” Moments later, “the armed suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” behind a garage in an alley.

“When are you gonna stop killing us? That could be any of our sons!” protesters yelled from behind police tape at officers on the scene Saturday night, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“Hands up! Don’t shoot!” others in the crowd chanted, as people who said they witnessed the shooting shared with each other what they saw.

Belvins and his girlfriend had been drinking as they walked through a north Minneapolis neighborhood, according to Katya Kelly, the sister of Belvins’ girlfriend, the newspaper reported.

Officers ordered Blevins not to move before they used a Taser on the fleeing man, said another witness James Lark, who added that he heard up to 12 shots fired by the police. “They opened up on him right there in the alley,” Lark noted.

Some witnesses said the police shot him in the back as he ran away, WCCO radio reported.

This latest shooting comes on the heels of an East Pittsburgh police officer gunning down 17-year-old Antwon Rose on Tuesday after a traffic stop, shooting the honor student in the back as he fled.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis officials are calling for calm. There will be “absolute transparency” in the investigation, which the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead, the city’s Black police chief, Medaria Arradondo, pledged, standing alongside Mayor Jacob Frey at a news conference on Saturday night, according to Star Tribune.

SEE ALSO:

UPDATE: National Guardsman Cayln McLemore Found Dead

Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Was In Court For The Lily White Crime Of Welfare Fraud

Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Protesters Demand Answers After Minneapolis Police Officers Killed A Fleeing Man was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close