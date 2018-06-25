CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: ‘He Doesn’t Have Long’

The patriarch of the iconic music family has been battling the disease for a while.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Joe Jackson

Source: Getty / Getty

The patriarch of the Jackson family is dying from terminal cancer.

TMZ reported that Jackson has been hospitalized and has been battling cancer for a while. It’s unknown what type of cancer he has, but sources told the gossip site that it cannot be treated.

According to PEOPLE, Joe Jackson, 89, tweeted on Sunday, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

His daughter Janet Jackson shared some kind words about her father while accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards‘ first-ever Impact Award on Friday night.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life.”

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can,” the 52-year-old pop star continued.

“My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

RELATED NEWS:

Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression

Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine Despite Reports Of ‘Devastating Stroke’

Joe Jackson’s Secret Daughter Talks Relationship With The Jacksons

Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: ‘He Doesn’t Have Long’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: ‘He Doesn’t Have Long’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close