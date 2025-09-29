Listen Live
Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers

Published on September 29, 2025

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
For the first time since 2020, the Cincinnati Reds are back in the postseason and their October run will start on the road.

The Reds locked up the No. 6 seed in the National League on Sunday and are set to face the No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three Wild Card series.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET, with Game 2 to follow on Wednesday at the same time. Both will air on ESPN.

If the series goes the distance, a decisive Game 3 will be played Thursday, Oct. 2. Start time and TV details are still pending.


