Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And Have Been For A Minute!

Remember last year when Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage in Philly? Everyone expected there to be a massive wedding planned afterwards. Come to find out — Offset and Cardi were ALREADY MARRIED!
According to TMZ, the two got a marriage license last September meaning that when Offset “proposed,” he bought his wife a fresh engagement wing and decided to stunt for everybody afterward. With Baby Bardi due next month, it makes total sense now that Offset has begun to call Cardi his wife in public as he did last night at the BET Awards.
Hood love is a beautiful thing, y’all. Of course, Cardi won Best Female Rapper and the Viewer’s Choice Award at last night’s BET Awards but was unable to collect them as she’s in Atlanta on doctor’s orders due to her pregnancy.
